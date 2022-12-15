South Korea's Mina Sue Choi is crowned Miss Earth 2022 by her predecessor, Destiny Wagner of Belize. Facebook: Miss Earth/File

Mina Sue Choi is happy to be South Korea's first-ever Miss Earth titleholder, but she admitted that she did not expect to win the crown in this year's pageant.

While she was confident in her performance during the recently concluded Miss Earth 2022 coronation night in Manila, Choi said she only imagined going as far as the Top 4.

"To be completely honest, I initially thought I would be ranked in the Top 4. But I never thought I would actually win," she said in an interview with Korea Times.

Choi went on to recall how she nearly gave up her pageant journey because she was feeling unwell.

"Since the day before the coronation event, I was vomiting all over the place. I thought I wouldn't make it to the competition, but I really pushed my limits," she said.

"I didn't want to leave any regrets behind or disappoint those who have supported me throughout this journey. When I stood on the stage after the rehearsal, I experienced a rush of adrenaline that enabled me to stay until the end," she added.

Choi is looking forward to using her platform as Miss Earth 2022 to promote environmental awareness.

She also hopes to increase people's interest in Korean culture and pageantry.

"I feel like the popularity can increase more by showing that pageantry is not just about being pretty, but being a charismatic person that is influential to other people," she said.

"If more Koreans see that now, especially when the Korean wave is impacting the world, they would understand that a beauty pageant does a lot of advocacy on social and environmental issues."

