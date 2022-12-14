Kylie Verzosa all set to create new jewelry line

Kylie Verzosa is the latest muse of jeweler Drake Dustin Ibay. Noel Orsal

MANILA — Kylie Verzosa continues her winning streak as an artist.

After being hailed as best actress at the 2022 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards in Dubai for her performance in the movie “The Housemaid” and a string of movie and online projects, Verzosa was unveiled Wednesday night in Quezon City as the new muse of jeweler Drake Dustin Ibay.

The two will collaborate on a new jewelry line inspired by Verzosa’s designs.

It’s a new platform that the beauty queen actress is gung-ho about. “It’s another opportunity to unleash my creativity. There are so many possibilities,” the Miss International 2017 titlist told ABS-CBN News.

Verzosa and Ibay also clicked as friends and partners because they share the same advocacy in promoting mental health, with Ibay donating a considerable amount to a mental health organization Verzosa is helping.

“Kylie is a rare gem,” Ibay told ABS-CBN News, explaining his choice of Verzosa as his latest inspiration.

“She is like a pink tourmaline, a rare gem that not many people know about. Mysterious na nanggugulat,” he gushed, to the laughter of Versoza.

“Oh, I like that!” she said. “I am really looking forward to our collaboration.”

Ibay had previously worked with Ivana Alawi and Rabiya Mateo on his LVNA jewelry collection. With Verzosa now on board, Ibay hopes to establish a more global brand created by Filipinos.

“I want LVNA to become a heritage brand that can be passed down from generations,” he said.

Verzosa also stressed that jewelry need not be flamboyant, expensive or a complete set of earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring. “It should depend on the person’s needs and preferences,” she said, pointing to her simple but elegant blings.

Verzosa also told ABS-CBN News that she is focused in making waves in her new pursuit now that she is single. “Yes, I am single, not mingling,” she laughed, citing that she has surpassed the pain of her much talked about break-up with Jake Cuenca.