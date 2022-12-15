MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BANDA RITO, BANDA ROON

Seven brass bands and a twirling baton group will march their way to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) this weekend.

"Banda Rito, Banda Roon," which aims to highlight the rich brass band history and heritage in the country, will be held at 3 p.m. on December 17 at the CCP Complex. This will be followed by exhibition drills at the CCP Front Lawn at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Set to perform are Color Guard of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard Brass Band, Anak Zapote Band, Banda 96, Banda El Gobernador, San Lorenzo Ruiz Band, and the Baton Twirling

Group.

More details are available on CCP's social media pages.

CINEMA UNDER THE STARS

CCP is offering a unique family experience this weekend with its hybrid outdoor cinema.

Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) is slated on December 17 and 18 at the CCP Front Lawn. It will have screenings of selected Cinemalaya and Gawad Alternatibo films, as well as titles from the CCP Collection.

On December 17 at 6 p.m., viewers can catch "Papetir" by Darwin Alegre Noivicio, "Andong" by Rommel "Milo" Tolentino, and "Pepot Artista" by Doy del Mundo.

The 8:30 p.m. screenings on December 17 include "Si Oddie" by Maria Kydylee Torato, "Aliens Ata" by Karl Glenn Barit, and "Ani" by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario.

Gawad Alternatibo films take the spotlight on December 18, 4 p.m. Featured short films include "Wetsitales: Aponibonilayen and the Sun" by Jade Dandan Evangelista, "Maris" by Gabb Gantala, "Ang Liwanag ng Bakunawa" by Alvin Gasga and Elisha Domingo, "Mga Sisiw sa Kagubatan" by Vahn Leinard Pascual, and "My Mamily" by Cha Roque.

Cinemalaya 2022 entries will be screened on December 18 at 6 p.m. These include "See You, George!" by Mark Moneda, "Kwits" by Raz dela Torre, and "Batsoy" by Ronald Batallones.

CUTS is free to the public. More details are available on CCP's social media pages.

STRIPES RUN

Handout

McDonald's is once again holding its Stripes Run this weekend.

The event, which aims to encourage children, teens, and adults to run for a cause, will be held at 4 a.m. on December 18 at McKinley West Open Parking in Taguig City.

It has seven race categories to accommodate participants of different ages and running experience, with registration on the Mcdo Stripes Run website.

Through its 11th Stripes Run, McDonald's pledges to donate P1 million to the Read to Learn program of McDonald House Charities.

Read to Learn, which is in partnership with the Department of Education, aims to improve the literacy skills of grades 1 and 2 public school students by providing reading materials.

More details are available on McDonald's social media pages.