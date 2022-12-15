Hannah Arnold is still happy and grateful even without a Miss International crown.

The Philippine representative finished in the Top 15 of the competition, held last Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan, with Jasmin Selberg of Germany winning the title.

Sharing a video of her performance during the pageant on Instagram, Arnold said her Miss International journey "was absolutely unforgettable."

"It may seem cliché but I will truly be returning home with a grateful heart, a camera roll full of irreplaceable memories, many new sisters and mamas from around the world, and the realization that we truly can achieve anything," she said.

"Philippines it was an honor to wear you across my heart, for the past 2 years. I am proud to be Filipino. Mahal ko kayo," she added.

Arnold was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in 2021. She had to wait for more than a year for her turn on the global stage as Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 pageants due to the pandemic.

"Thank you, Bb. Pilipinas, for giving me the opportunity to be the representative for the 60th pageant. It has been a privilege being your Binibini," she said.

She also expressed gratitude "to everyone who had my back from day 1," which included her family, mentors, team, friends, and fans.

"For the last time, I am Hannah Consencino Arnold, your Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, and Miss International 2022 top 15 finalist. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," she ended.

