Due to public demand, 'Carousel' adds one last show

MANILA -- Due to insistent public demand and sold-out shows, Repertory Philippines has added one last show of the musical "Carousel," starring Karylle and Gian Magdangal.

Repertory Philippines announced that the musical will have an additional show on December 18 at 8 p.m. at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' new black box theater.

Tickets for the show will be available through TicketWorld.

Rep's staging of the Broadway hit "Carousel" marked the return of Karylle to musical theater. She plays the role of Julie Jordan in the musical, opposite Gian Magdangal as Billy Bigelow.

