MANILA — For most of the pageant duration of Miss Universe, the Philippines’ representative Beatrice Gomez was inactive on social media, her followers noticed.

On her widely followed Instagram page, Gomez rarely if at all posted about the competition in Eilat, Israel. Until the coronation night, Gomez’s activities were seen mostly through the updates of her team.

The reason for this was twofold, Gomez explained to ABS-CBN News during a virtual media huddle on Tuesday night, shortly before her flight back to the Philippines from Israel.

“Even before the competition, hindi talaga ako into social media. As much as I want to do posts, ‘yung schedule namin dito is very hectic. Sometimes ‘yung Internet connection pa is very difficult. I try to post naman when I can,” she said.

More importantly, Gomez wanted to focus on her pageant bid, and minimize any risk of being derailed by criticisms online.

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez reacts to loud cheers from Filipinos inside the pageant venue in Eilat, Israel on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

“Also, I try to avoid ‘yung mga toxic comments that might throw me off in my performance,” she said.

Gomez did check feedback to her preliminary competition performance, she recalled — and fortunately, that only served to improve aspects she admittedly may have overlooked.

“That was the only time that I looked into the comments, for the purpose of wanting to assess my performance,” she said. “I’m very glad that there were a lot of people who told me what I should do, what I should not do, because I believe it helped me perform better during the finals.”

Gomez’s finals performance earned her a top-five finish, extending the Philippines’ semifinals streak in Miss Universe to a 12th year.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021.