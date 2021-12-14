MANILA—Beatrice Gomez was supposed to pull a fierce expression on stage during the preliminary competition of Miss Universe but ended up beaming throughout, as she caught sight of Marian Rivera on the judges’ panel.

The screen superstar was part of the all-women selection committee who determined the results of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Gomez recalled seeing Rivera as a judge for the first time, during a virtual media huddle held Tuesday night shortly before her flight back to the Philippines from Israel, where the pageant was held.

“The reason behind, during the preliminaries, na hindi ko matanggal ‘yung ngiti ko is because nakikita ko siyang nag-chi-cheer,” Gomez said. “Kahit bawal sa kanila as part of the panel of judges na mag-cheer for their country, nag-chi-cheer pa rin siya lagi.”

Rivera clapped only for Gomez during the introduction portion of the preliminaries, as seen in a Facebook live video that was streamed on her official page.

“She commends me, nakikita ko kung ‘yung mga ginagawa ko approve ba sa kaniya. So, instead na mag-transition ‘yung expression ko sa stage, hindi ko na siya nagawa, kasi noong nakita ko siya, masayang-masaya na lang talaga ako. Naka-smile na lang ako all the way,” Gomez said.

The two Filipinas finally got to talk at the conclusion of the coronation night on December 13, where India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was declared Miss Universe 2021.

Gomez said she told Rivera about how the actress’ enthusiasm made her smile during her turn on stage.

“She told me she was really proud of my performance, of my achievement and my placement in the Miss Universe competition,” Gomez said.

With her top-five placement, Gomez extended the Philippines’ semifinals streak in Miss Universe to a 12th year.