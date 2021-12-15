Christmas decor goes for sale at the Dapitan Arcade area in Quezon City on December 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — With Christmas several days away, people worldwide are busy decorating their houses, and wrapping presents to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

But such activities can be additional personal load even though they remind us of the joy of Jesus' birth.

Cleanipedia, an online resource startup by consumer goods giant Unilever, made a useful list of tips for Christmas and its best advice on how to prepare properly to avoid festive stress.

DEDICATE TIME TO DECORATE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Decorating homes for Christmas is always fun and, despite what some people may say, anyone can start as early as they like. After all, there are lots to think about -- from color schemes to the size and material of the Christmas tree.

Consider whether the color palette you choose for your decorations goes well with your home decor. Trends do not need to be followed; opting for classic Christmas combinations like green with red and silver with gold will not go wrong.

On the other hand, a pastel color scheme can work brilliantly to achieve a soft, playful style. Popular "alternative" colors this festive season include mint green and classic pinks.

Or if pastels are a bit much, keep the Christmas tree minimalistic, which will help to highlight the beautiful natural green of the tree and compliment more sleek, modern decors.

FAKE TREE OR REAL?

Locals take pictures with one of the entries for the “Veggie Christmas Tree Challenge," on December 17, 2020 in Caloocan City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

What to consider before choosing a real or fake Christmas tree?

Recent studies have shown that cutting down trees is actually more environmentally sustainable than buying a plastic one. In fact, the Carbon Trust says that by far the best option is to choose a potted tree which, with the proper care, can be replanted to be re-used year after year. It is also important to pick a seller who farms their trees responsibly. That means the grower should plant at least a new tree for every tree they chop down.

However, in many cases the local climate, especially in the Philippines, does not accommodate for pine trees, leaving households with little other option than to go with a fake. One positive thing people can get out of this is that they are likely to only ever need to buy one, as it can be kept for years — even decades — if treated properly.

A fake tree might also be the family pets’ preference. Pine needles can be a risk to dogs and cats if swallowed and can bring unwanted bugs and bacteria to people's homes.

If it sounds like fake suits better, then fiber optic Christmas trees can be a really smart option. As they contain their own lights, reduce the number of decorations and lights needed to buy (plus avoid the dreaded fairy lights untangling each year!). To make up for missing that fresh pine smell, buy a scented spray.

'I WANT A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE, BUT HOW DO I KEEP IT ALIVE?'

For those living in climates that accommodate real Christmas trees, avoid buying one that does not look healthy. Choose a tree that looks lush and green in the field and avoid ones with brown, dry or stiff needles.

That tree likely has been in the same spot for weeks so before taking it home, make sure the seller trims the trunk. Cutting about 1/4 of an inch straight across the base of the trunk will help to make it easier for it to stay well hydrated.

Do not place the tree in direct sunlight or near radiators as these factors can cause a tree to dry out prematurely. A normal, room-temperature environment will give it the best chances of surviving the holiday season.

INVOLVE THE KIDS IN DECORATING!

Bright and shiny decorations are always popular with kids, but there are some safety considerations that need to account for. When it comes to baubles, avoid glass or anything spiky that could break easily or catch little faces as they lean in to admire their tree.

Get crafty and make your own decorations as a family. Help the kids create and personalize a decoration for each member of the family. After all, kids love anything with their names on it!

GET GUESTS TO PITCH IN WHEN IT COMES TO FOOD

Ingredients primarily used for noche buena dishes go for sale at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on November 10, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Tasty, seasonal comfort food is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas. Lots of families might love keeping it traditional, but it can be fun to encourage everyone to try one or two new things on the big day.

If there will be lots of guests coming over to eat, talk to them beforehand to get a good idea of what they like and even how they could help prepare dishes to share. As a bonus, that means delegation of some of the cooking and preparation tasks to others, relieving some of that stress.

USE UNIQUE ECO-FRIENDLY WRAPPING FOR PRESENTS

Though bright and shiny wrapping paper looks pretty, most are actually not recyclable. This includes foil paper or any wrapping decorated with glitter. Fortunately, there are all sorts of eco-friendly materials anyone can use to wrap presents instead that also look great under the tree.

Experiment using old maps, pages from catalogues, magazines and newspapers, or even parchment paper to wrap your gifts! For awkwardly shaped presents, use an old shoebox you have decorated yourself.

Get even more creative by making gift bags from craft materials and print photos to create Christmas cards or personalized tags.

You can also get inspired by Japanese culture and get to know more about furoshiki, the traditional Japanese cloths that are used to carry belongings and wrap gifts. It is not only easy to do and eco-friendly, but it is also a unique and memorable way to present gifts.

GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

The Christmas holidays are not just about eating and socializing, it is also a time to give back to those who so often go without.

When making a meal plan for Christmas, include dishes to be donated to homeless shelters or extra chow for food banks. Christmas is also the perfect time to sort through closets and give any unwanted and unloved clothes, toys, and books to charity.

