MANILA -- A newly launched cybersecurity game in the Philippines lets players chase online criminals.

Cyber Hunt is a result of a partnership between cybersecurity company Kaspersky and Mystery Manila, a pioneer of escape games in the country.

Here, one takes on the role of a member of a bank's IT team that needs to stop a cybercriminal group from stealing billions of dollars from its coffers.

"Threat intelligence is all about sifting through piles of data. Threat intelligence can identify and analyze cyber threats targeting an organization. In real-life cybersecurity scenarios, the process of tracking, analyzing, interpreting, and mitigating cyber attacks requires huge efforts using sophisticated tools and technology combined with human expertise," Yeo Siang Tiong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

"This game, which has been produced by Mystery Manila for Kaspersky, is a basic simulation of a small aspect of a cyber attack scenario that would give Filipinos a general idea and experience of how cybersecurity experts hunt down criminals in the online world," he added.

Cyber Hunt game has four stages which can be played by 5 to 15 people per session via Zoom.

It is available for booking on Mystery Manila's website, with the rate at P399 per person.

