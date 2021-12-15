Manny Pacquiao is Yahoo's top newsmaker for 2021

Manny Pacquiao makes his entrance for what turned out to be his final fight against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas. Sean Michael Ham, TGB Promotions/File

MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao is the top newsmaker in the Philippines for 2021, based on search results on Yahoo Philippines.

The online portal released its Year in Review on Wednesday, showing the most searched personalities and topics in the country.

On Pacquiao making it to the top spot, Yahoo said it could have been largely because of his retirement at the age of 42, and his decision to run as president of the Philippines.

Aside from being Yahoo's number one newsmaker for the year, Pacquiao is also the most searched athlete/sportsperson for 2021, followed by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Other categories released by Yahoo include most searched female and male personalities, as well as the most looked up cryptocurrencies in the country.

TOP NEWSY TERMS/NEWSMAKERS

1. Manny Pacquiao

2. Taal Volcano

3. Ferdinand Marcos

4. Hidilyn Diaz

5. Rodrigo Duterte

6. Benigno Aquino III

7. Sara Duterte-Carpio

8. Maria Ressa

9. Typhoon Maring

10. Philippine Air Force C-130 crash

MOST SEARCHED ATHLETES/SPORTSPERSONS

1. Manny Pacquiao

2. Hidilyn Diaz

3. Kai Sotto

4. Efren Bata Reyes

5. Yuka Saso

6. Alex Eala

7. Nesthy Petecio

8. Carlos Yulo

9. Carlo Paalam

10. Eumir Marcial

MOST SEARCHED FEMALE PERSONALITIES

1. Bea Alonzo

2. Ivana Alawi

3. Catriona Gray

4. Rabiya Mateo

5. Angel Locsin

6. Sarah Geronimo

7. Julia Barretto

8. Bella Poarch

9. Ara Mina

10. Kathryn Bernardo

MOST SEARCHED MALE PERSONALITIES

1. Lee Min-ho

2. Coco Martin

3. Hyun Bin

4. Robin Padilla

5. Daniel Padilla

6. Gerald Anderson

7. Ji Chang-wook

8. Xian Lim

9. Paulo Avelino

10. Dingdong Dantes

MOST SEARCHED CRYPTOCURRENCIES

1. Binance coin (BNB)

2. Bitcoin (BTC)

3. Tether (USDT)

4. Ripple (XRP)

5. Uniswap (UNI)

6. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

7. Ethereum (ETH)

8. Dogecoin (DOGE)

9. Polkadot (DOT)

10. Cardano (ADA)

