MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN entertainment reporter Boy Villasanta on Wednesday launched his latest book "SekSinema (Gender Images in Philippine Sex Cinema Enfolding Pandemia)" which tackles sex in Filipino movies.

"Para sa akin, ang sex cinema is gender cinema. It also involves 'yung gender politics dahil ang bawat artista on and off camera ay mayroon siyang sex assignment," Villasanta, who has almost five decades of experience in showbiz reporting, said in a digital conference.



"Kasi lahat tayo ay may sex, lahat tayo ay may gender. So para sa akin ay hindi tama rin tamang sabihin na ang sex cinema ay 'yun lang ginagawa nina Rosanna Roces or nina Alma Moreno or ngayon nina Kim Domingo or Cara Gonzales.... Hindi siya nakatutok lamang sa usual concept natin na ang sex ay sina Ara Mina lang, it goes beyond it. Kaya gusto ko basahin niyo ang libro para maintindihan niyo kung ano ang konsepto ko ng sex cinema, ng gender cinema. It goes beyond bed scenes," he explained.

Villasanta, who started writing in the mid-'70s, said that for his latest project, he goes beyond the usual discussion of what sex cinema is all about.

"Like si Nora Aunor went beyond the image of a singing superstar, nag-bold din siya in other words. 'Yan ang isa sa in-analyze ko sa libro na 'yan. Ang dami kong analysis diyan, Gumamit ako ng ibang theories na nag-a-apply na itong mga artista ay hindi lang sila babae at lalaki na titinignan mo. ...Nilagyan ko pa 'yan ng historical perspective na 'yung gender politics na noong panahon ng mga Kastila na ang mga babae ay wallflower lang, siya ay second-rater lang, nasa background lang at mga lalaki ang nangingibabaw. 'Yung mga ganoon na argument na very sexist and very gendered," Villasanta said.

In the conference, Villasanta also shared the things that he wants the readers to learn from his book.

"Gusto ko na huwag nilang maliitin, o huwag nilang pagtawanan ang mga artistang lumalabas sa sex films. Kasi ang society napaka-judgmental," Villasanta told ABS-CBN News .

"Parang hindi nababago ang perception ng mga Pilipino tungkol sa babaeng artista na kapag nag-bold ay masamang babae na. So parang hindi nabago ang perception ng mga Filipino sa kababaihan. So in-analyze ko 'yan, ano ang root niyan, paano nag-evolve ang mga ganyang pananaw ng Pilipino at kung paano makakatulong ang ating pang-unawa sa mga bold star. So let's dig deeper about them, about their real character. Maging malawak," he added.



Villasanta, who also wrote for ABS-CBN News Online, also shared his belief that the sex cinema will continue to flourish, especially because of the pandemic.

"Siyempre pangpalimot din ang sex cinemas. Kasi nga itong panahon natin, ang mga film artist ay nag-iisip kung paano maa-attract ang audience. So sex is one of the most potent forces to attract viewers dahil ang sex ay bahagi ng buhay," he said.

To show their support for Villasanta's book, present during the digital launch were veteran actress Maria Isabel Lopez, new sexy star Rash Flores, and award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

Film Development Council of the Philippines head Liza Diño was also present.

Past works of Villasanta are "Tio Ticong Pelikula at Pulitika Vicente Salumbides," a biography of Filipino film pioneer Vicente Salumbides; and "Expose Movie Reporting in the Philippines," a foray into the socio-politica landscape of movie journalism in the country.

Both books were published by UST Publishing House. "Expose" was even nominated at the 2008 National Books Awards.

Villasanta also self-published "SekSinema" in 2009. He also wrote "75 Writers 75 Stories," an anthology of narratives of recipients of medical assistance from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in 2009.

His book "Man of Destiny," the life story of Rico Maloles, a social entrepreneur and son of the first Philippine ambassador to the US, Octavio Maloles, was published in 2018.