Photo from Paulo Avelino's Instagram account

MANILA -- If you've ever dreamed of meeting Paulo Avelino, star of the hit movies "Fan Girl" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral" up close, here's your chance to make it come true.

Dating and social networking app Bumble announced Wednesday that it is offering the rare opportunity for Filipino women to go on a coffee date with the actor.

Those who are interested are asked to download Bumble, find Avelino's promo card, and enter the contest, which runs from December 15 to January 3 next year.

In a statement, the Kapamilya heartthrob said he is happy to partner with Bumble, saying it is a platform "where women are empowered to make the first move and meaningful connections."

"I like a confident woman so I’m looking forward to meeting my Bumble date and getting to know her more," he said.

Lucille McCart, APAC communications director for Bumble, for her part said they are looking forward to giving its users in the Philippines this "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Avelino currently stars in ABS-CBN's romantic series "Marry

Me, Marry You."