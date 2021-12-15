MANILA -- Check out these festive holiday displays in parts of Metro Manila and Pampanga.

BGC

Handout

The streets of BGC in Taguig have been adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights, as well as various Christmas trees and decorations.

Bird cage chandeliers can be seen on trees along Bonifacio High Street, while stingray lamps are on lamps along One Bonifacio High Street Park, which offers al fresco dining setups.

BGC lampposts have also been decorated with red bells with ribbons, with Christmas tree-shaped stop lights also seen all over the estate.

On top of these, visitors can also enjoy a stroll through a one-kilometer stretch of canopy lights from Fully Booked until One Bonifacio High Street, and floating chandeliers near Italianni's.

FILINVEST CITY

Handout

Filinvest City in Alabang is sparkling this holiday season as more lights have been set up on major streets.

A 32-foot Christmas tree can be seen at Spectrum Midway, which serves as the hub of this year's festivities.

This is complemented by a walkthrough tunnel of lights as well as a life-size nativity scene in the area, which is open daily and lighted at night starting at 6 p.m.

Visitors can also go on a food trip and enjoy some shopping at the Spectrum Market. On market days, Filinvest City will close a portion of the road of Spectrum Midway to provide an additional open space for dining, entertainment, and other activities.

ROBINSONS STARMILLS

Handout

For the past 13 years, Robinsons Starmills Pampanga has been the official venue of the Giant Lantern Competition, an annual event highly anticipated by tourists and locals alike.

Known colloquially as Ligligan Parul, the festival is held yearly in mid-December in San Fernando City.

Visitors get to see that and more when they head to Robinsons Starmills Pampanga this holiday season. The seven participating barangays namely Bulaon, Calulut, San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Niño, and Telabastagan will present their giant lanterns in a dazzling live show from December 16 to January 2, 2022.

The exhibition can be enjoyed through drive-in viewing, face-to-face with seats, and group viewing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Online advance reservations is encouraged and can be made through the Giant Lanterns website, while onsite sign-ups can be made at Robinsons Movieworld ticket booths at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga and Robinsons Angeles.