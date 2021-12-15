Cultural Center of the Philippines. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing back its Simbang Gabi tradition this year.

The masses, in partnership with the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and other sponsors around the complex, will be held at 5 a.m. from December 16 to 24 outdoors at the CCP Main Ramp.

The Christmas Eve mass, on the other hand, is set at 8 p.m. on December 24 at the CCP Main Theater.

Those who are staying in their homes may watch the Anticipated Mass from the Regions at 9 p.m. from December 15 to 23 on CCP's Facebook page.

Featured parishes include Sto. Niño Parish in Pandacan, Manila (December 15); St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral Parish in Dumaguete City (December 16); National Shrine of Our Lady of Candles (Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral) in Iloilo (December 17); Holy Cross Parish (Margot) in Angeles City, Pampanga (December 18); Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu (December 19); St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cagayan de Oro City (December 20); Our Lady of Piat Basilica in Piat, Cagayan (December 21); Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño in Tacloban City (December 22); and St. Gregory the Great Cathedral Parish in Daraga, Albay (December 23).

Meanwhile, CCP will also launch its Christmas lighting event for 2021 at 7 p.m. on December 15. The program, which will feature projected images of holiday symbols and Christmas carols, will be streamed live on the CCP Facebook page.

Onsite shows will continue until January 2, 2022 at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., except Mondays and during inclement weather.

CCP assured that it will strictly follow health and safety guidelines, and will implement a 70% outdoor capacity for the Simbang Gabi, and 50% indoor capacity for the Christmas Eve mass.

Related video: