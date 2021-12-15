Ces Drilon in a scene from "Love Team: Beyond Boys' Lockdown." Handout

MANILA -- Ces Drilon is trying her hand at acting as she joins the cast of the upcoming boys' love series "Love Team: Beyond Boys' Lockdown."

A spinoff of the hit 2020 BL series "Boys' Lockdown," the show sees Ali King and Alec Kevin return as fictional versions of themselves.

The broadcast journalist and former "Bandila" anchor plays the role of Ali's mother, as seen in the recently released trailer for the series.

"Ali's from a showbiz family and I was a star in my day, something like that. And may pagka-stage mother," Drilon said in a virtual press conference.

"I wouldn't do that to my son!" she added, laughing, referring to what her character did in the teaser. "So I was having difficulty, parang ano ba 'yan, 'di ko pahihiyain 'yung anak ko nang ganyan."

Drilon did a workshop in preparation for her role, and acknowledged that her experience as a journalist and anchor also came in handy in projecting in front of the camera.

"In a way, when you're presenting, there's a bit of projection that you have to do. Not acting, but projecting. So I think that helped also," she said.

Drilon went on to reiterate that she accepted the project only because she wanted to try something new, saying she has no plans of seriously pursuing an acting career.

"Because of the situation, we are in the pandemic and all and I got retrenched from ABS-CBN, I thought it's the time of experimentation. Why not do something you haven't done before? I've actually appeared in some movies before, but always as a journalist, as an interviewer. So this was really new," she explained.

Produced by Ticket2Me, Bit by Bit Company, and 2TinCans PH, "Love Team" is helmed by the same creative team of director Jade Castro, writer and creator Danice Mae P. Sison, and executive producer Darwin Mariano.

Apart from Drilon, King, and Kevin, other cast members include Kaloy Tingcungco and Teetin Villanueva, with the rest yet to be announced.

GETTING OUT OF HER COMFORT ZONE

Aside from acting and hosting an online show on Kumu, Drilon is also busy with her newest business venture, Provenciana, which offers products "that are healing and nurturing from nature."

She now sees the unfortunate events of the past year as "kind of a blessing" as it forced her to get out of her comfort zone.

"I think what happened after I was retrenched from ABS-CBN was I pursued my other interests. I took courses in natural perfumery, soap making, balm making, and scent making," she shared.

Drilon went on: "In pivoting, I think I was successful in exploring other parts of me that I never would have had the pandemic not happened and forced me in that situation -- where I had to look for other means of earning income and fulfilling yourself."

"Now, I feel so energetic. I didn't realize that at my age I'd be so inspired and full of ideas. Twenty-four hours of a day are not enough, I feel," she said.

