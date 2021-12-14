Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Beatrice Gomez was admittedly “surprised” with the make-or-break question randomly given to her during the Miss Universe competition, where she finished in the top five.

During coronation night, Gomez was asked by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere for her opinion on mandating a universal vaccine passport.

Gomez gave her candid assessment of her performance in the Q&A round on Tuesday night, during a virtual media huddle shortly before her flight back to the Philippines from Israel, where the pageant was held.

“For me, I was quite surprised, kasi I noticed na ‘yung most of the questions were about women empowerment and children’s rights. Hindi ko actually in-expect na ‘yung question na mapupunta sa akin might possibly be something political,” she told ABS-CBN News.

“Nagdadalawang-isip ako on how I should answer the question, but I just . . . Inisip ko lang kung ano ‘yung core values ko, ‘yung paghuhugutan ko ng answer, what my stand is.”

Gomez agreed with the prospect of mandating a vaccine passport globally.

Her answer, verbatim, was: “I believe that public health is everyone’s responsibility, and to mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. And if mandating vaccine passports would help us in regulating the rollout of vaccines and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of vaccination.”

Beatrice Gomez and her fellow top-five finalists await their turn for the question-and-answer round of the Miss Universe pageant on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

While Gomez stands by her opinion on the issue, she said her nerves affected how she expressed her thoughts.

“I believe I did well. It’s just that I got really nervous, kaya ‘yung delivery ko hindi siya masyadong magaling. Pero, for me, na-deliver ko ‘yung answer na gusto ko isagot,” she said.

With her top-5 placement, Gomez extended the Philippines’ semifinals streak in Miss Universe to a 12th year.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021.