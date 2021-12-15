Bea Gomez, nakauwi na sa Pilipinas mula Miss Universe

Bago mag-alas siyete Miyerkoles ng gabi lumapag sa NAIA Terminal 3 ang Turkish Airlines na sinakyan ni Miss Philippines-Universe Bea Luigi Gomez.

Umuwi na siya mula sa Miss Universe pageant sa Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hindi nagkaroon ng press conference si Bea bunsod ng COVID-19 pandemic at dahil isa siyang international passenger.

Sa ambush interview, nagpasalamat lang siya sa suporta ng mga Pilipino.

“Thank you so much for the love and support. Mabuhay po kayong lahat. Thank you sa lahat ng sumusporta sa akin sa Miss Universe journey ko, I won't be able to make it to top 5 if not for your support.”

May ilang fans ang sumalubong kay Bea sa airport para ipakita ang kanilang suporta.

Sabi ni Christian Baking, kahit hindi pinalad si Bea na makapasok sa top 3, malaking bagay na ang marating niya ang top 5.

“Bea is a silent killer, she did everything she could and we’re very proud of her. More than the evening gown, she brought what the Filipino is very proud of and that is our friendship and hospitality and she showed that to everyone in the Miss Universe stage.”

Mananatili si Bea sa isang hotel para sa kanyang quarantine.

Sasailalim siya sa RT-PCR test sa ika-limang araw ng kanyang quarantine.