MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB, TIKTOK LIST DESIGN PREDICTIONS FOR 2022

Handout

Airbnb has partnered with TikTok to identify new trends for 2022, looking at home decor buzzwords used by the latter's community of creatives.

These include cottagecore, which embraces the idea of living a simple, rural lifestyle with materials like patterned vintage wallpaper, floral upholstery, and wood; seasonal decor, with quirky fall pieces, earthy colors, and natural products like dried fruits, canvas, cinnamon, and twine; eclectic nostalgic, which features an abundance of objects, shapes, and bright colors; botanical, which shows the continued craze for potted plants; maximalism, with unique artifacts and vintage items; gothic, which has subgenres like goblincore and folk; grandmillennial, a portmanteau of grandma and millennial styles; and sustainable, which is about reducing household waste and recycling products.

FEU PAYS TRIBUTE TO HISTORIC AUDITORIUM

Handout

Far Eastern University (FEU) recently launched a short documentary that encapsulates the story of the FEU Auditorium and how it became what it is today.

The feature, titled ‘BRAVO: History and Legacy of the FEU Auditorium,’ humanizes the state-of-the-art theater and its rich backstory dating back to the 1940s.

The building of the auditorium started out as a promise of the university’s founder, Dr. Nicanor Reyes to renowned actress Sarah Joaquin, who performed at a local theater and later on established the FEU Drama Guild, now known as the FEU Theater Guild. The FEU Auditorium first opened on November 5, 1949 and featured a ballet performance.

During World War II, this vision was halted when the Japanese Imperial Army seized the FEU campus and destroyed university records, books and facilities to make it a garrison and warehouse. To add to the tragedy, they then took the life of Reyes.

Remembering how the FEU Auditorium was a realization of a promise, the trustees made it a point to continue in fulfilling Reyes’ commitment to Joaquin. National Artist for Architecture Pablo Antonio Sr. introduced to the country the art deco style when he designed the new FEU Auditorium. Influenced by his education at the University of London in the early 30s, building the FEU Auditorium after the war was his vision of art deco: combining form and function, focusing on simplicity, symmetry, and subtlety.

"BRAVO: History and Legacy of the FEU Auditorium" premiered last December 11 on the FEU YouTube page and is available for viewing for a limited time only. More details are available on FEU's website and Facebook page.

SHELL'S 54TH NSAC WINNERS NAMED

Handout

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. recently announced the winners of its 54th National Students Art Competition (NSAC), which was themed "reSTART."

Awards were given to the three most outstanding pieces in each of the four categories: Digital Fine Arts, Sculpture, Watercolor, and Oil and Acrylic. Resilience, hope, and courage were the recurring messages that shone from the winning entries.

Digital Fine Arts Category

- 1st Place: “Pintura” by Gerard Lynn Mara Santos, Technological University of the Philippines

- 2nd Place: “Pagtanggap Mo Sa Aking Pagkukulang” by Mary Franz Salazar, Technological University of the Philippines

- 3rd Place: “Tayo'y Makakahinga Muli” by Ralph Enzo Rabaya, Xavier University

Oil Acrylic Category

- 1st Place: "Panibagong Umaga" by Jarren Dahan, University of Mindanao

- 2nd Place: “Regrowth” by Ranier Angelo Bolivar, GK College of Business, Arts, and Technology

- 3rd Place: “Puhon” by Gyles Maverick Abac, Univeristy of the Philippines Diliman

Sculpture Category

- 1st Place: "If Only We'll Unite and Conquer" by Maica Rozel Borlagdan, University of the Philippines Diliman

- 2nd Place: “Laban Lang!” by Mark Eclipse, Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges Marbel Inc.

- 3rd Place: “Future on Our Fingerprint” by Zoe Manigan, Far Eastern University

Watercolor Category

- 1st Place: “Moving Forward” by Ranier Angelo Bolivar, GK College of Business, Arts, and Technology

- 2nd Place: “Sa Dibdib Mo’y Buhay” by Patricia Serrano, Technological University of the Philippines-Manila

- 3rd Place: “Progresibong Papel ng Pagkatao” by Elaiza Judilla, University of the East-Caloocan

Pilipinas Shell enlisted the help of seasoned artists and distinguished leaders in the art community to serve as judges, namely: Ross Capili, Dopy Doplon, and Pablo Biglang-Awa Jr. for the Digital Fine Arts category; Edgar Fernandez, Antipas Delotavo, and Renato Habulan for the Watercolor category; Isko Andrade, Kenneth Esguerra, and Alfredo Esquillo, Jr. fo the Oil/Acrylic category; Paul Quiano, Toym Leon Imao, and Reggie Yuson for the Sculpture category.

TSINELAS ART EXHIBITION AT ROBINSONS PLACE LA UNION

Handout

Robinsons Land’s ArtAblado has conquered the art scene of La Union as it recently lent support to Alger Guevarra, a La Union-based visual artist and environmentalist who recently mounted his Tsinelas Art Exhibit series dubbed as “Unsinkable Harvest”.

The exhibit is currently running at the third level of Robinsons Place La Union until December 19.

Guevarra’s method of producing art is unconventional since he recycles used flip flops by grinding these into powder and mixes in glue to produce a paint mixture.

“Unsinkable Harvest” highlights Guevarra’s 18 lifelike artworks of vegetables, grown by farmers of the region. It is open Mondays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

UNIVERS GROUP PAYS TRIBUTE TO VIRGIL ABLOH

Handout

The Univers group, the exclusive Philippine distributor of Off-White, recently paid homage to Virgil Abloh who passed away at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma cancer.

The newly opened Off-White Greenbelt 3 store is adorned with hundreds of sunflowers against a sign with the statement “Virgil Forever” as Univers joins the world in commemorating the designer and his contributions to fashion.

After famously working under influential rapper Kanye West for years, Abloh launched his first collection for Off-White in 2014. Within the last 10 years of Off-White, the late designer collaborated with individuals like A$AP Rocky and Takashi Murakami, as well as companies varying from big to small, luxury to mass market, both within and outside of fashion such as Nike and Ikea.

In 2018, Abloh was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director, which paved the way for one of the highest profile cross-overs between streetwear and luxury.