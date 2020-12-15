WATCH: Philippines showcased in Beautiful Destinations video

MANILA -- Creative agency Beautiful Destinations on Tuesday released a video showcasing the Philippines in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

The clip highlighted destinations such as the Hundred Islands National Park in Pangasinan and the Suba and Culili sand dunes in Ilocos Norte.

"From reefs to ridges, explore the beauty of the Philippines through the eyes of the locals. While 2020 has been a year of change for travel, the Philippines is excited to invite local visitors to explore the beautiful islands," the caption read.

In the comments section, Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO Jeremy Jauncey tagged his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who hails from the Philippines.

Wurtzbach, for her part, posted a link to the video on Instagram Stories, saying it "makes me feel so proud to be Filipino."

Screenshot from @piawurtzbach on Instagram Stories

Beautiful Destinations, which boasts of 14.1 million followers on Instagram, describes itself as "a climate-positive company that advocates sustainability."

Related video: