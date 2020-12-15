WATCH: Gabbi Garcia decorates her Christmas tree

MANILA -- For the first time, Gabbi Garcia enlisted the help of professionals to style her home for Christmas.

Event stylists Dave Sandoval and Ernest Pascual joined the actress in putting up decorations, from the Christmas tree to other parts of the living room such as the sofa and shelves.

They opted for a color scheme of white and gold for the Christmas tree, with dried plants and shiny ornaments to complete the look.

"Excited ako kasi ngayon lang may magsa-style ng tree, dati sariling sikap lang," Garcia said.

"Since 'yung interior kasi ng house puro white, gold, and brown, nag-match 'yung tree," she added.

Garcia's Christmas tree included sparkly balls containing the names of her family members, including her boyfriend Khalil Ramos and her late pet dog Sunshine.

White pillow cases with their initials also served as accents to their green sofa.

"I hope you feel the Christmas spirit in your own homes," Garcia said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Early this year, Garcia gave a tour of her new family home in Parañaque through a vlog.

She described the space as "tropical glam" with its white and gold accents and spaces for plants and dried flowers.

Related video: