Mimiyuuuh shares favorite Christmas memory: Selling clothes in Baclaran

MANILA -- Vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh considers selling clothes in Baclaran his favorite Christmas memory.

In an article by the entertainment website Push, Mimiyuuuh revealed that they used to spend Christmas Eve at the Paranaque-based marketplace, opening their store for 24 hours to accommodate the influx of holiday shoppers.

"Di ba 'yung nanay ko po tindera sa Baclaran? And Christmas holiday, 'yun po ang pinakamabenta naming [time of the] year. Kasi ang nangyayari po, 24 hours pong nagbubukas ang tindahan namin ng mga damit. Kasi nga po may Simbang Gabi," he said.



"So ang mga tao, kahit madaling araw, namimili po. Talagang 'yun po ang pinaka-favorite kong Christmas memory, nagtitinda po kami. Kunwari 24 na po ng December, magpa-Pasko na po, so doon na po kami sa tindahan. Tapos matutulog na po ako kasi umaga na po ako makakarating ng bahay. Tapos pagkagising namin, doon na po magsa-start ang celebration namin of Christmas," he added.

Mimiyuuuh went on to share some of his family's Christmas traditions, such as going to the cinema and preparing a meal at home.

But he said they will skip going out to watch a movie this year given the pandemic.

"Sa bahay namin kami nagluluto, bumibili ng mga food. Kasi 'yun naman po ang nakasanayan namin. And this year, ganoon din po ang gagawin namin," he said.

