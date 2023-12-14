The Editor's Market, a cult favorite in Singapore, now has a flagship store at The Podium. Handout

MANILA -- At last, The Editor's Market is staying in the Philippines for good.

The Singapore-based brand has opened a flagship store at The Podium mall in Ortigas, months after putting up pop-up stores in different parts of the metro.

It has gained a cult following for its minimalist style garments in premium fabrics and earth-friendly materials. Muted tones and clean lines can be seen in its collection of tops, bottoms, and dresses, which means they'll remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

Time to build your capsule wardrobe with these pieces from The Editor's Market. Handout

(Left to right) Local style stars Ida Anduyan, Jessica Yang, Vanna Garcia, and Sam Santamaria at the launch of The Editor's Market's flagship store in Manila. Handout

"Since hitting the local shelves last October 2022, The Editor's Market has been taking over the metro with new pop-up stores," said The Editor's Market co-founder Robyn See. "Now, with the launch of an in-line, we're making it even easier to shop for the crowd favorite collections that fans are raving for. This Singapore's cult favorite womenswear is here to stay!"

The Editor's Market is known for its timeless, versatile, and high-quality pieces. Handout

The Editor's Market started as a single store in Singapore in 2010 and went on to expand across Southeast Asia, with branches in Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and now the Philippines. The brand is committed to "experiential retail" to cater to the needs of the modern, conscious consumer.

While it has opened a flagship store in the country, The Editor's Market will continue to operate its pop-up stores at Glorietta mall in Makati and SM Aura Premier in Taguig.