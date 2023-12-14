The Male Ensemble Philippines (MEn) receive an award at the Tolosa Choral Contest in Spain. Handout

An all-male group from the Philippines bagged top prizes in a recently concluded choral contest in Tolosa, Spain.

The Male Ensemble Philippines (MEn) won first prize in the Secular Music category and second prize in the Sacred Music category, both under Vocal Groups, in the 54th Tolosa Choral Contest.

The group surpassed competitors from the United Kingdom, Italy, Iceland, and Sweden in the said competition held from October 31 to November 5.

Led by musical director Ily Matthew Maniano, MEn is a vocal ensemble under the Philippine Madrigal Singers Company of Artists. Members include Maniano (countertenor), Amiel Job Liwanagan (countertenor), Tomas Umberto Virtucio, Jr. (tenor), John Philip Bautista (tenor), Dwight Benedict Chavez (baritone), and Emerson Flores (bass).

Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) president Michelle Nikki Junia said they are proud of the group's success. "We laud them for epitomizing solid musicianship as well as championing artistic discipline and respect. Our Filipino artists have been making their mark on both local and international stages, and the CCP supports them in their artistic journey," she said in a statement.

Established in 1969, the Tolosa Choral Contest is dubbed as "one of the most important choral events in the world." To date, nearly 1,200 choirs from across the globe have come to Tolosa to make music.



MEn is currently on its 2023 European Concert Tour, which runs until December 19. The group's stops for concerts, performances, and workshops include France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria.