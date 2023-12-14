MANILA -- Miriam Quiambao is honored to have witnessed her fellow beauty queen Venus Raj tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend, North Orillan.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up shared photos of her with her husband, inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto, and their friends at the wedding held last December 12 in Pasig.

"Blessed to have witnessed the union of our very own Major Major Beauty queen and her North love," Quiambao said in an Instagram post, referring to Raj's popular line during her Miss Universe stint back in 2010.

"We pray for an abundance of love, joy, peace and babies!" she added.

Aside from Quiambao, some of Raj's batchmates in Binibining Pilipinas 2010 were also in attendance. Among them are first runner-up Diane Necio, second runner-up Nicolette Henson, Ross Misa, Selena Antonio Reyes, and Czarina Gatbonton.

"From Bb. Pilipinas 2010 to now, we've evolved from pageant sisters to moms and wives with our partners. Through life's changes, our bond remains unbreakable. Cheers to lasting friendships and shared journeys. Love you, girls!" Reyes said in an Instagram post.

Raj is best known for placing fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010. This started the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

This ended in 2022 with Celeste Cortesi's non-placement, with Michelle Dee bringing the country back in the semis this year with her Top 10 finish.