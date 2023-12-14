Iconic Pinays inspirasyon ng sugar artists sa Turin Sugar Art Exhibit

TORINO - May siyam na mga Pinoy mula sa Amerika, Pilipinas at Europa ang nakilahok sa isinagawang International Sugar Art Exhibit sa Turin, Italy kamakailan.

Ipinakita nila ang kanilang mga obra gamit ang sugar art na halaw sa kanilang mga inspirasyon sa buhay. Naglakbay pa mula sa Estados Unidos si Joe Wieneke para makasali sa Biennale Internazionale Sugar Art Exhibit sa Turin, Italy.

Dala ang banga na gawa mula sa asukal na nakaguhit ang bawat tattoo ng pinakamatandang mambabatok sa mundo na si Apo Whang Od ng Kalinga Apayao.

Ginawa rin niyang makatotohanan ang gamit na charcoal ink at pambatok ni Apo Whang Od.

“Siya ang inspiration ko for Women Empowerment. She lives in Kalinga and women predominantly make pots. I interpreted each one of her tattoos in the vessel. I’m also a potter. The art is close to my heart. I’ve been a sugar artist for 20 years,” sabi ni Wieneke, sugar artist mula sa Amerika.

Inukit naman ni Celeste de Leon mula Turin, Italy ang mukha at upper body part ni Apo Whang Od, kasama ang mga tattoo.

Nakopya niya ang eksaktong hugis at bawat guhit ng mukha ni Apo Whang Od gamit ang sugar flour paste at coconut oil mula sa Pilipinas.

“I'm very proud because she represents the Filipinos and cultural heritage. This is her face, with all the wrinkles present, the significance of the features of apo” sabi ni de Leon.

Umabot ng dalawang linggo at tatlong oras kada araw na masusing trabaho upang mabuo ang obra ni de Leon.

Ginawa naman ni Myton Outon mula Arizona, USA, ang portrait ni Imelda Marcos.

Registered nurse si Outon at 22 taon nang naninirahan sa Amerika. Sumali raw siya dahil gusto niyang bisitahin ang Turin at maisama sa mga display ang kanyang likha sa museum.

“The inspiration for this is Imelda Marcos, since I was small, she’s the Philippine icon for fashion, beauty and art. She made a great contribution to arts, and Philippine history during the 1970s in the Philippines, that’s why I made her. I made starting cakes in 2011 but I made paintings,” sabi ni Myton Outon, sugar artist.

Mula sa Pilipinas naman, ipinakita ng tubong-Romblon na sina Anne Loreen Eschweiler, kasama sina Crisalyn Pagba at Joan Estabillo ang women inspirations nila.

Ginawa ni Eschweiler ang bouquet of flowers na may iba't ibang bulaklak mula sa Pilipinas.

“Sugar flower artist is just a hobby for me. This is inspired by Monique Lhuillier, the Filipina who makes wedding gowns and gowns and dresses. I made a wedding bouquet made of Philippine flowers like waling-waling, rosal or gardenia, calachuchi at sampaguita,” sabi ni Anne Loreen Eschweiler, sugar artist.

Si Joan Estabillo, mula sa Las Piñas, ay gumagawa naman ng maliliit na figures gamit ang asukal, kung saan naging inspirasyon naman niya si Audrey Hepburn.

“I made her because of her style and as a humanitarian, she spent the rest of her life helping people. Ito ang small figures, 7 inches lang ang ginagawa ko,” sabi ni Estabillo.

Si Crisalyn Pagba naman, ibinida ang cherry blossom na gawa sa asukal, kung saan inspirasyon niya si former Vice-President Leni Robredo.

Dagdag niya: “The flowers are very fragile but the trunk of the tree is how the woman should be strong and fragile simultaneously,” sabi ni Pagba.

Sumali rin si Chesca Montilla, mula Malta, na lumikha ng roses na kumatawan sa kanyang idolong si Oprah Winfrey.

“I chose Oprah. I used to be a flight attendant. I used to read her books and notes, quotes. I have a booklet. I’m away from my family so I need strength to empower me not to feel alone, be insecure. Her words have been empowering regarding being a woman, and not having to follow all the society’s rules,” sabi ni Montilla.

Sumali rin sa exhibit mula Estados Unidos sina Mayen Orido at Christine van Wettering.

Ginawa ni Orido ang mga libro ng literary genius na si Maya Angelou at bayong kung saan malaki ang naitulong sa kanya ang pagbabasa ng libro ng poetry noong dumaan siya sa depression.

“My piece is light and love. You have to be a rainbow in other clouds,” sabi ni Orido.

Lumikha naman si Cristine van Wettering ng bulaklak na halaw sa kanyang inspirasyon na si J.K. Rowling, ang sumulat ng nobelang Harry Potter.

“The flowers I chose are based on the characters of the book. The colours of the flowers are from the houses. It took me a couple of months to make it,” sabi ni van Wettering.

Ayon sa organizers ng sugar art exhibit, naipakita ng participants ang mga importanteng female Filipino figures, bagay hinangaan ng buong mundo

“Their work is innovative and used a lot of materials with great expertise,” sabi ni Mary Cocciolo, organizer.

Ang Pilipinas ang may pinakamalaking bilang ng participants sa exhibit na nagpakita ng husay at inspirasyon din sa mga gustong maging sugar artist.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Italy, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.