MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BO'S COFFEE BREWS UP 'PASKONG PINOY' FLAVORS

Handout

Homegrown brand Bo's Coffee is offering a "Paskong Pinoy" menu of seasonal delights that includes the perennial favorite Dark Mocha Macadamia Froccino.

This year, they are introducing the Davao Tableya Series, paying homage to world-class local chocolate with Davao Tableya Mocha Froccino, Davao Tableya Iced Mocha and Davao Tableya Hot Mocha.

The holiday menu is complemented by Mini Bibingka in Original, Cream Cheese, and Ube Cheese variants. There is also the indulgent Bibingka Cheesecake, made with queso de bola on a graham cracker crust; and the decadent Tableya Chocolate Cake, a moist and rich chocolate delight.

GOLDILOCKS' MERRY CHERRY CHOCO CAKE

Handout

Goldilocks is elevating the holiday spirit with a special Christmas cake.

Priced at P699, Merry Cherry Choco is a moist chocolate cake with a medley of cherry and whipped cream filling, wrapped in smooth buttercream icing and topped with white chocolate ganache. It is garnished with festive holiday toppers to underscore that warm and cozy Christmas cheer.

It is now available at all Goldilocks branches and the brand's website, and can also be ordered via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

KFC LIGHTS UP BONIFACIO TRIANGLE BRANCH

Handout

KFC Philippines rings in the holidays by lighting up one of its branches in Taguig.

Adorned with all the things that make Christmas the most wonderful time of year, KFC Bonifacio Triangle in BGC shone at a lighting ceremony held last December 6, the first leg in a series of events for KFC Kentucky Town Christmas.

The KFC Bonifacio Triangle store is located at 11th Ave corner 39th St. in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

PAN DE MANILA HOLIDAY PACKAGING FEATURES ART BY MIA DE LARA

Handout

Pan de Manila is showcasing the traditional Filipino Christmas through its holiday packaging, which features artwork by Mia de Lara.

The intricate plaza scene by De Lara shows the generation today what an idyllic Filipino life once was. While she was making the artwork for Pan de Manila's holiday packaging, she thought of the delicious feasts that awaited her family whenever they would travel to Pampanga, her mother’s hometown, to celebrate together.

For the past 15 years, Pan de Manila has featured the works of up-and-coming local artists on its Filipino Art-inspired Christmas paper bags. Past years’ collaboration includes artists such as Larry Memije, Rina Albert-Llamas, Dante Hipolito, Amador Barquilla, Jovan Benito, Bibsy Torio, Noel Mahilum, and Christian Regis, among others.

Pan de Manila also offers traditional Filipino meals at its restaurant cafe Merienda by Pan de Manila.

SINGAPORE'S FAIRPRICE LAUNCHES POTATO CHIP RANGE IN PH

Handout

FairPrice Group, Singapore’s largest grocery retailer, has officially launched its award-winning range of potato chips in the Philippines.

All seven flavors of FairPrice Potato Chips are now available in leading supermarkets in Metro Manila. These include Original, Truffle, Sour Cream, Black Pepper, Hot & Spicy, Cheese, and BBQ.

FairPrice will also be launching a range of nuts, including California Pistachios, Baked Almonds, and Baked Cashews to Philippine supermarkets in the coming months.

The first wave of FairPrice snacks is available in 70 supermarkets, including SM, WalterMart, Landmark, AllDay, Unimart, South Supermarket, Ever Supermarket, and Sta. Lucia Supermarket.

TGI Fridays' P29 mozzarella promo

Handout

TGI Fridays is is celebrating its 29th anniversary in the Philippines with a promo this December 15.

The first 100 guests per store get to order Fridays' Mozzarella madness for only P29 with any entrée purchase. A maximum of 2 redemptions is allowed per transaction.

TGI Fridays currently has 24 stores in the Philippines, and will open more in 2024.