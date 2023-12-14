MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to beauty and skin care.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AVEENO'S SKIN CARE GUIDE FOR HOLIDAY-READY SKIN

Handout

Aveeno has crafted a survival guide to help you and your skin thrive amid the holiday frenzy.

Step 1 is ensuring the skin remains nourished and moisturized with Aveeno's hydrating two-step solution, which includes the Skin Relief Body Wash and Moisturizing Lotion for dry, itchy, and sensitive skin.

Second is scheduling properly to effectively navigate the holidays, followed by preventing skin irritation with Aveeno's Skin Relief Regimen which consists of its Skin Relief Wash and Lotion. For those with extra dry, itchy, and sensitive skin, Aveeno Dermexa is enriched with prebiotic triple oat

complex and ceramides, which moisturizes and strengthens the skin barrier.

AVON'S FAR AWAY BEYOND THE MOON PERFUME

Handout

Avon has released a new fragrance called Far Away Beyond the Moon, which is powered by Belle de Nuit, a nocturnal flower that blooms in the full intensity of moonlight.

The floral oriental fragrance is soft and creamy, with top notes of wild cherry, baies rose, and blackberry.

Far Away Beyond The Moon and other Avon fragrances are available on the brand's website and through local Avon representatives. These may also be purchased on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

CARELINE'S OIL CONTROL SKIN TINT

Careline has unveiled its Oil Control Skin Tint, which gives a natural coverage for any skin type and tone.

It provides broad spectrum SPF 50+ PA+++ protection against sun damage and is also infused with niacinamide that boosts hydration and treats dark spots, salicylic acid for gentle antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits, and CICA (Centella Asiatica) which helps soothe and heal skin impurities.

Careline Oil Control Skin Tint combines the benefits of skincare and makeup, leaving skin nourished, protected, and effortlessly flawless. It is available for P285 at Watsons, The SM Store, Robinsons Department Store, and other department stores nationwide. It can also be purchased online on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

PIA CURATES GIFT SET AS LAZAFFILIATE AMBASSADOR

Handout

LazAffiliates ambassador Pia Wurtzbach has curated a gift set featuring her top beauty and fashion picks on Lazada.

The following products under Wurtzbach's The Wish List gift set can be purchased on LazBeauty and Lazada Fashion: Avon Mascara, Avon Lipstick, The Adventure Prime Tote Bag, Creamsilk Conditioner, Nivea Body Lotion, Nuprene Travel Case, Olay Retinol, Olay Collagen, and USPA Cap. The set also includes her novel, "Queen of the Universe."

More deals are available at Lazada's 12.12 All Out Christmas Sale, which runs until December 16.

PAULA'S CHOICE YEAR-END DEALS

Handout

Paula's Choice Philippines has launched its new Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer in time for the holidays.

It is said to be clinically proven to improve the skin's barrier while delivering all-day hydration and preventing moisture loss. it also visibly firms and supports elasticity for healthier looking skin.

The product retails for P2,450 on the Paula's Choice Philippines website. Those who buy the Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer until December 26 can get a free 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant worth P900. More deals are available during the brand's 12.12 sale until December 15.

Paula's Choice Philippines is also holding a year-end clearance sale, with up to 50% off on select products from December 16 to 26. Customers can also get a free Glowing Wonders Set worth P2,400 with P5,000 minimum spend.

SPOTLIGHT COSMETICS' TIPS FOR A HOLIDAY GLOW

Handout

Spotlight Cosmetics is sharing tips to help you shine the brightest during the most wonderful time of the year.

The first step is boosting your look with contour, which can define cheekbones, sculpt the jawline, and emphasize your face shape. Spotlight Cosmetics has the Glow and Contour Duo, a 2-in-1 makeup tool that has palettes to color, contour, illuminate, and bronze.

Second is using a highlighter for a glowing and youthful appearance. To achieve a glow-from-within glam, apply the glow and contour duo on the nose, under-eye triangle, and chin. Use the contouring shade and apply it on both cheeks and forehead, then blend the highlights around or in the eye area.

The Spotlight Glow and Contour Duo is available for P495 at Watsons, Watsons Online, ShopSM, and The SM Store Beauty Section. It can also be purchased on Spotlight's official Lazada and Shopee pages.

Y.O.U. BEAUTY'S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE

Handout

Y.O.U. Beauty has curated a Christmas gift guide to make holiday shopping a lot easier.

For clear skin enthusiasts, there's the AcnePlus Clear Skin Holiday Duo which contains the AcnePlus AHA BHA PHA Daily Essence and AcnePlus Spot Care X.

The Radiance Glow Series is ideal for those who love to be on-the-glow, with its Purifying Facial Foam, Toner Essence, Illuminating Serum, Advanced day Cream, and Night Gel.

A great gift for someone who cares about a flawless makeup base is the Cloud Touch Complexion Series, which consists of Blurring Skin Tint, Correcting Concealer Palette, and Invisible Setting Powder.

Beauty minimalists will enjoy the Simplicity Series which consists of Perfect BB Cream, Gleam Highlighter, Cotton Lip Clay, Love You Tint, and Icy Glow Lip Serum.

Meanwhile, sunscreen-obsessed besties would appreciate the Sunbrella Series which includes the Intensive Aqua Sunscreen, Triple UV Elixir Sunscreen, Tone-Up Elixir Sunscreen, and Airy Outdoor Sunscreen.

Y.O.U. Beauty products are available on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as in select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Store, Waltermart, LCC, Gaisano Capital Group, and MartOne outlets.