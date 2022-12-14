Star Magic to hold first hybrid workshop in Canada

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Magic has officially announced its official partnership with AMP Studios Canada to conduct workshops that will cater to Filipino-Canadian and aspiring artists to hone their talents in the performing arts.

The partnership between Star Magic and AMP Studios started in 2020 and has continued this year and the coming years to come.

"It's been two years that we've been doing the workshop, even in the pandemic we're doing workshop. Finally we are doing the hybrid workshop as we partner with AMP," director Rahyan Carlos, head of the Star Magic Artist Training and Workshops, said during a media conference on December 14.

"Yung ibibigay namin na workshop sa Canada is what we're giving our artists in Star Magic. So they will experience training that we're doing with our own actors in ABS-CBN and in Star Magic. What is that? I am teaching the Ivanna Chubbuck Technique," he added.

Before 2022 ends, Carlos and his team of teachers and staff will do a hybrid face-to-face workshop in Toronto, Canada in partnership with Rechelle Everden and Chalen Lazerna of AMP Studios Canada, the only official partner of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic for Acting, Voice and Dance Workshops in Canada.

They will have intensive face-to-face workshops for Acting and Voice on December 14 and 15.

They started the online training of acting and voice last August and will culminate with a showcase of the voice workshop on December 16.

Joining the showcase as guest performing artist is Ice Seguerra, who will be performing with workshopers at the recital, while his partner Liza Diño will be doing a monologue.

Carlos is the only certified Chubbuck Technique premier acting teacher in the Phiippines.

He trained some of the most sought-after and award-winning actors of today such as Christian Bables, Joshua Garcia, Jane De Leon, Coco Martin, Julia Barretto, Jake Cuenca, Liza Diño-Seguerra, Anna Luna, EJ Falcon, Alora Sasam, Ynna Asistio, Roco Nacino, Sandino Martin, Arjo Atayde, Paulo Avelino, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Charlie Dizon and other artists.

Carlos was trained personally by the world renowned acting teacher Ivana Chubbuck in Hollywood, who trained award winning actors such as Halley Berry, Charlize Theron, Beyonce Knowles, Ian Somelhalder, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sylvestre Stallone, Jared Leto, Gal Gadot, Judith Light and many more.

When the pandemic shut down all countries, their borders and economies for the past two years, Carlos did not waste time in studying and finding ways to transpose all workshops and training for the actors.

“In April 2020, after a month-long of intensive studying, auditing classes abroad and transposing modules online with my teachers, we resumed the training for acting, dance, voice and conversational Tagalog via zoom. And it worked!” he said.

In June 2020, Star Magic had a soft launch of all workshops online.

“We had 300 students all over the world during the pandemic from 22 participating countries such as England, London, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Florence Italy, Virginia, New York, L.A., Guam, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, France, New Jersey, Dubai, Qatar and Canada. We had live and recorded online recitals and culminating activities of all our workshops and people were so entertained and cheered for their loved ones who participated in the online training,” said Carlos.

In October 2020, Star Magic Workshops also launched its first ever online workshop for participants in Canada in partnership with AMP Studios Canada, an artist training and production company that was founded in 2019 in Ontario, Canada. It provides education and training programs to aspiring artists in various aspects of the performing arts. Aside from artist training, they also actively support local projects of Filipino-Canadian communities.

Its mission is to train and discover talents to become award-winning and world-class artists in their own field of expertise and produce quality films and tv series participated by AMP Canada’s homegrown talents.

Those who aspire to be trained by professionals in acting, dance, voice and language are all welcome to join the workshops.

