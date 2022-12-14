Did you know that a Filipino designer created the gown of this year's Miss International winner?

Jasmin Selberg of Germany wore a couture creation by Benj Leguiab IV when she was crowned Miss International 2022 on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

Leguiab said this is the first time that he designed a gown for a candidate in the Miss International pageant.

"I still can't believe that my first ever gown I made for a candidate joining the Miss International pageant will be my most memorable and grandest milestone for this pageant," he said in an Instagram post, as he congratulated Selberg for winning the competition.

"Glory all to you, Lord," he added.

Stephany Amado of Cabo Verde, who finished as first runner-up, also showcased Filipino talent during the Miss International 2022 pageant.

On Instagram, she credited Allan Laserna as the designer of her evening gown.

The recently concluded Miss International was the pageant's first in three years after being postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

The Philippines' representative, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 of the competition.

