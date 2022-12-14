Judy Ann Santos' Angrydobo launches new menu items

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo recently added new menu items to their restaurant, Angrydobo.

Among the dishes served during the launch were Choriburger, which is made from longganisa; and Munggo at Tinapa, which includes ginataang munggo and a tinapa cream cheese roll.

Also introduced during the event were empanadas in two flavors: laing and cream cheese, and bulalo with pepper gravy.

The public got a glimpse of the new offerings through the Instagram posts of Nice Print Photography and actor Dominic Roque, who was one of the couple's guests.

Angrydobo is named after the adobo dish prepared by Santos when she and Agoncillo had a lovers’ quarrel more than a decade ago. It has branches at Taft Avenue in Manila and Westgate in Alabang.

Santos studied cooking under celebrity chef Gene Gonzalez at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies, whose other graduates include Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and singer Sarah Geronimo.

