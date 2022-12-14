Food shorts: Holiday eats, Christmas special, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

AJINOMOTO'S BUDGET FRIENDLY HOLIDAY EATS

Ajinomoto Philippines has shared ways to prepare budget-friendly eats this holiday season using its umami seasoning pack.

Among these are Pasta Chips as an appetizer. This can be made by deep-frying sliced and cooked lasagna sheets, draining the excess oil, and sprinkling some cheese and umami seasoning.

Another is Chicken Cajun Pasta for a pasta dish to impress during the holidays. The recipe involves heating oil and melting butter in a pot, cooking chicken pieces until golden brown, adding onions, tomatoes, and French beans, and cooking the penne pasta. To season, add cream cheese and a Cajun spice mix of paprika, oregano, thyme, umami seasoning, and cayenne powder.

HAPPY ONGPAUCO-TIU'S CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Handout

Restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu stars in the Christmas special "My Happy Home" on Metro Channel this December 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Here, Ongpauco-Tiu shows viewers how to host the perfect party, from easy-to-do recipes to tips on impressive tablescapes.

Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70.

HERSHEY PH'S HERSHEYVERSE

Handout

Hershey Philippines Inc. has forayed into the metaverse for an immersive experience this holiday season.

In "Hersheyverse," users get to learn about sweet holiday traditions, explore virtual shops, and earn exclusive rewards by completing quests. The space is centered on a chocolate village, with shopkeepers representing different markets.

Hersheyverse is created in collaboration with LandVault.

JOLLY'S HEALTHY, BUDGET-FRIENDLY DISHES

Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil has come up with easy-to-prepare, vitamin-rich dishes that would fit most budgets.

These include Vegetable Okoy, a crisp-fried combination of squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, malunggay, and eggs; Crispy Kangkong; Sardine Misua Soup with Malunggay; Scrambled Egg with Tuna and Tomatoes; and Ginataang Tilapia with Talong.

Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, as well as in the e-commerce sites Lazada, Shopee, and AceMarket.ph.

MARTIN ANDANAR SHARES PASSION FOR CULINARY ARTS

Handout

Former Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar took his love for cooking a notch higher by taking classes at Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila.

He took a Fundamentals in Culinary Arts Course, an 80-hour program where students can learn basic to advanced cooking methods, food safety and sanitation, and up to 11 different cuisines.

Andanar said he intends to continue cooking for his family and friends after taking the course, as well as raise awareness on Filipino food.

CCA Manila has locations in Quezon City, Antipolo, and Bonifacio Global City.

MCDONALD'S 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

McDonald's is offering a 12 Days of Christmas promo to users of its mobile app.

With every purchase of a McDonald's app Christmas deal, users can get a chance to win up to P500,000 for the grand prize, and up to P50,000 in daily prizes.

The 12 Days of Christmas promo will run from December 14 up to December 25 on the McDonald's app, which is available on both Google Play and App Store.

METRO'S HOLIDAY FOOD LIST

Handout

Metro has curated a holiday food list, which includes delectable fare to give and devour during the holidays.

The list includes cakes, pies, pastries, Christmas hams, wine and liquor, hampers, deli sets, Filipino dishes, and desserts.

Metro's Ultimate Holiday Food List is available on Metro.Style.