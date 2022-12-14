Ballet Manila to stage 'Cinderella' this Christmas

Handout

MANILA -- Ballet Manila is ushering in the holiday season with its staging of a classic fairy tale.

Kids and kids-at-heart can catch "Cinderella" from December 25 to 30, 4 p.m., at the Aliw Theater. The show features all-original choreography by Ballet Manila CEO and artistic director Liza Macuja-Elizalde.

Principal dancers Abigail Oliveiro and Mark Sumaylo reprise their roles as Cinderella and Prince Charming respectively. Also part of the show are the Ballet Manila performing company and the Lisa Macuja School of Ballet students.

"It is our first full-length ballet since the pandemic shrunk the number of dancers in the company. So we are adding outstanding students from the school to add to the cast," Macuja-Elizalde said.

"It will be different as well as we will be using the new stage facilities -- especially the LED screen of the newly refurbished Aliw Theater. So the experience will be more high-tech with special effects and animation," she added.

This year's staging of "Cinderella" is part of Ballet Manila's Holiday Cheer series, a new annual Christmas tradition of the company. Tickets are available on Ticketworld at P500 and P800.

