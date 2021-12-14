MANILA – Yassi Pressman is not bothered by negative comments from netizens who have noticed her weight gain.

On Instagram, Pressman shared a clip of her where she says, “Some say I’ve already gained my holiday weight even before the holidays began.”

Instead of taking it negatively, the Kapamilya actress just danced the observations away.

“Currently 127 lbs & I've always been 118-120 ever. But whatever,” she wrote in the caption.

Advocating self-love, she added: “Here's a reminder that's it's okay. Don't be hard on yourself when you're not always at your best, just love yourself, stay on track and get back. (When you're ready).”

Pressman was last seen in the movie “More Than Blue” with JC Santos after exiting from the ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

She also took a much-needed vacation abroad and in Siargao, where she met up with good friend Andi Eigenmann.