Beatrice Gomez of the Philippines (left, wearing mask), visits newly crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India. Screengrabs from @jonasempire.ph on Instagram Stories

It was a moment that showed a queen supporting a fellow queen.

Philippine representative Beatrice Gomez personally visited Harnaaz Sandhu of India to congratulate her for winning the 70th Miss Universe crown.

Gomez, who finished in the Top 5, hugged Sandhu and said that she and the other candidates are "very proud of you."

The Indian beauty queen said "I love you" in response, and Gomez said the same to her in return.

The heartwarming clip was shared on Instagram Stories by Jonas Gaffud, who is the creative director of Miss Universe Philippines.

Video from @jonasempire.ph on Instagram Stories

With her Top 5 finish, Gomez was able to continue the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010.

She is the second representative under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who ended her journey in the Top 21.

