Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Celebrity housemate Samantha Bernardo was reduced to tears as she opened up about the hurtful criticisms hurled against her when she was still competing in beauty pageants.

On Tuesday's episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” Bernardo was one of the housemates who decided to open their black gift boxes which contained the people who voted for them during the past nominations and their reasons.

Bernardo received a point from Alexa Ilacad because the actress said she was not helping that much in doing household chores.

She also got two points from Jordan Andrews, who felt that the pageant veteran was blaming housemates in one task where she was the leader. Bernardo and other housemates just laughed off the comments.

“It's nothing personal na magagalit or magkakaroon ng hiwalayan. Hindi naman po akong ganong tao. At sanay po talaga ako sa mga criticisms,” she told Big Brother.

Big Brother then asked her to share some of the negative comments she received before joining “PBB.”

Bernardo started to cry when she narrated how people called her “fake” and “trying hard,” especially in the pageant world.

The Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up admitted that these affected her.

“Fake daw ako at saka trying hard. Unang-una I'm not fake. I'm human. I have feelings. Second, parang trying hard...kasi nung pageant ko parang, 'grabe naman ito. Ang kapal naman ng mukha nito. Lagi naman 'yang runner up,’” she said.

“Siyempre, akala mo 'di 'yun nakakasakit pero part of you...may tama naman sila. At hinaharap ko 'yun. Alam ko sa sarili ko na hinaharap ko 'yun ng buong puso at hindi ako lumalaban ng half-hearted lang.”

Later on, Bernardo realized that her persistence in beauty contests made her a true queen.

“Now that I know better, I know that I am not plastic. Yes, I'm always trying my best every day because I am a true beauty queen,” Bernardo quipped.

Big Brother also reminded the housemate that she is not fake and that there is nothing wrong in trying hard.

“Hindi ka fake. Totoo ka. Totoong tao ka. Totoong housemate na nagpakatotoo. Ang totoo niyan, ang trying hard ay isang bagay na dapat ipagmalaki. Dahil ang trying hard is trying your best -- your best is always enough,” Big Brother said.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.