Tracy Perez continues to give an impressive performance in Miss World pre-pageant activities after securing a spot in the Top 30 for winning the second round of the head to head challenge.

The Filipina beauty queen is one of the Top 10 finalists in the Beauty with a Purpose project, as announced by Miss World Philippines on Tuesday.

Others who made the cut include representatives from the United States, Madagascar, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Kenya, England, and Czech Republic.

For Beauty with a Purpose, Perez focused on solo parents as her way of paying tribute to her late mother.

"Growing up with just me and my mom, I've seen how challenging it was for her to singlehandedly raise our little yet beautiful family... When I lost her 11 years ago, I lost a huge part of myself. I lost my direction, even. But getting to know other single mothers just like my mom brought me back on track," she said in her advocacy video.

"I know that by taking care of them, I'm also taking care of her," she added.

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

