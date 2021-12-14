After Beatrice Gomez's Bakunawa outfit in Miss Universe, Filipino pageant fans can expect another intricately designed national costume this year, this time in Miss World.

The country's representative, Tracy Gomez, is set to wear a national costume inspired by Mayari, or the moon goddess in Philippine mythology.

In a post by Miss World Philippines on Tuesday, the outfit is said to have taken the traditional form of Mayari as the base silhouette, with "slight exaggerations in the proportion and volume."

Axle Que, the same designer behind Gomez's Bakunawa costume, said he also added white and purple moon flower embellishments, as well as pearls and tassels.

Perez already has a guaranteed spot in the Top 30 after beating Mexico in the second round of the Miss World head to head challenge.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night will be held on on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

