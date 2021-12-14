MANILA -- Here are some cool gifts that will surely be loved by the young and young-at-heart.

ADIDAS ULTRABOOST 22

Handout

Adidas Running recently unveiled the Ultraboost 22, which is ideal for the female fitness enthusiast.

Tapping into women-specific insights and using an online anatomy database, Adidas refined the Ultraboost to better reflect the female foot. It has been fine-tuned to create a narrower heel pocket, shallower forefoot profile, and lower instep area, while the newly refined outsole is designed to help say goodbye to overpronation.

The Ultraboost 22 comes in a magic mauve colorway and is available in-store and online on Adidas' website.

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST

Handout

If your friend or loved one is into video games, she or he will surely love to get a copy of the much-anticipated game Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore has announced that preorders for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game have started at authorized dealers and Sony Stores.

The physical edition is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022, but a pre-order slip is likely to be more than enough to bring gamers a smile on their faces during the holidays.

Physical pre-order customers stand a chance to get incentives such as the Focus Keychain, Horizon Forbidden West Cap, or Tremortusk 3D Puzzle. Prices for the game range from P2,990 for the standard edition to P12,990 for the Regalla edition.

INSTAX LINK WIDE

Handout

Like old-fashioned books, there's something gratifyingly nostalgic about holding printed photos. And if you have a friend who is obsessed with such, she or he will love the new Instax Link Wide.

One of Fujifilm's newest products, Instax Link Wide is the first wide format smartphone printer. Available in Ash White or Mocha Gray colors, it can be carried anywhere and print photos from smartphones and the Fujifilm X-S10 digital camera.

It also has printing options such as Instax-Rich for deep and immersive colors and Instax-Natural that accentuates the saturated and classic look, as well as a multi-reprint feature that allows for easy sharing of photos with more people.

Its QR Print Mode feature, on the other hand, lets users add voice clips, hidden messages, location pins, and URL links to their captured moments. The printer also has templates as well as options for colors, stickers, and text in images.

The Instax Link Wide is available at the Instax flagship stores at Lazada and Shopee, at Wonder Shop PH, and Fujifilm authorized dealers nationwide. It retails at P8,999 and includes a free pack of film.

MARKS AND SPENCER APOTHECARY AND CHRISTMAS PJS

Handout

Reward your friend or loved one who has been working or studying extra hard this year with Marks and Spencer's Apothecary and matching Christmas PJs so they can relax in style at home during the holidays.

The bottoms, tops, and nightshirts are made of soft responsibly sourced cotton or cozy fleece fabrics, and come in an array of cheerful prints and patterns.

The Apothecary collection, on the other hand, features home fragrances in various categories such as diffusers, scented candles, room sprays, and fragrance oils to help de-stress comfortably at home.

For more details, visit Marks and Spencer's Philippine website and social media pages.

SANTA ANA GIN

Handout

Here's a great gift for friends and family members who love drinking and merry-making.

Santa Ana Gin combines the distinct tastes of delicate floral notes and fresh tropical citrus palate from ylang-ylang, alpinia, calamansi, and dalandan with traditional gin botanicals to create an exotic and matchless homegrown flavor. It also comes in a bespoke bottle inspired by the glamorous dancehall days of the 1920s.

On top of these, Santa Ana Gin is a sustainable enterprise as it has partnered with Iba Botanicals in Zambales to help displaced indigenous farmers.

The product is available at Santa Ana Gin's website. Customers can use the code ylangylang to avail of the free delivery promo until the end of the year.