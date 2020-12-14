Who really made Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring?

MANILA -- Shortly after Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano made the big announcement that they are set to tie the knot, a local jewelry maker cried foul over supposedly not being given credit as the "original creators" of the actress' engagement ring.

Radiant Jewelry said it "felt the need to inform the public that this is our work" after the couple credited Manila Diamond Studio, where Mendiola is a brand ambassador, for the new bling.

It also shared a video of Manzano showing amazement at an engagement ring created by the brand for Mendiola.

"It is unfortunate that a company would insinuate a work for something they did not do," read the statement posted on Radiant Jewelry's Instagram page on Sunday night.

"We are the original creators of the engagement ring of Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano. In our opinion, taking credit for something they did not do is detrimental to the industry that have ring makers who put their heart and soul to their pieces. Such a post or announcement is very misleading and unethical," it added.

Manila Diamond Studio has yet to release a statement on the matter, but Manzano was quick to comment on Radiant Jewelry's post.

The host explained that Radiant Jewelry "did help us procure the main stone," but he and Mendiola "had a completely different setting, add-ons, and design made through Manila Diamond Studio."

He went on to reveal that Mendiola had a say in her engagement ring's final design.

"So, the the final design on Jessy's finger was from her own design and Manila Diamond Studio, not the one made by Radiant," he said, adding that they will share more details about the ring and the proposal through a vlog.

Screenshot from Instagram.com/radiant.lux.jewelry

Despite Manzano's explanation, some netizens believe Radiant Jewelry still deserved credit as the "original creators" of Mendiola's engagement ring.

Others pointed out that despite the modifications, the ring was still a product by Radiant Jewelry.

Actress Ashley Rivera was also seen joining in the comments section, saying: "Sobrang foul."

Screenshot from Instagram.com/radiant.lux.jewelry

Other Instagram users, meanwhile, said it would be best to wait for the couple's vlog to know the full story.

Related video: