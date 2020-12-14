WATCH: Vice Ganda's surprise tour of Karla Estrada's home

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Fans were given a glimpse of Karla Estrada's home through the latest vlog of one of her close friends in showbiz, Vice Ganda.

Vice Ganda made an unannounced visit to Estrada's house, with the comedian heading straight to the refrigerator and making himself at home.

The "Magandang Buhay" host, who was in the middle of dinner, was visibly surprised as she asked Vice Ganda what was going on.

"Anong meron? Nagpa-swab ba kayo?" she said, aware of the risks of doing house visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To which her close friend replied: "Hoy, linggo-linggo, nagpapa-swab ako!"

Hilarity ensued as Vice Ganda cracked one joke after another while visiting Estrada's kitchen, dining areas, and living room.

At one point, he asked why her home is so dark. "Bakit ba ang dilim-dilim ng bahay mo?"

Estrada replied, saying she was already planning to rest after a long day until Vice Ganda suddenly showed up. "Magpapahinga na ako, gusto mo ba nakabukas lahat ng kuryente?"

The two went on to hang out at Estrada's bedroom, with Vice Ganda laughing intensely after seeing the actress' stash of chips, bread, and snacks, which she tried to hide under her bed.

Vice Ganda and Estrada have been friends for more than two decades.

Back in 2017, the two recreated their old photo from 1997, with Vice Ganda writing in the caption: "Same season. Same place. Same friend."

Vice Ganda and Estrada have regular shows on ABS-CBN as hosts of "It's Showtime" and "Magandang Buhay," respectively.

