This mall in Mandaluyong lets you shop for Baguio goodies

MANILA -- Missing Baguio? A mall in Mandaluyong City is bringing the City of Pines to its customers through its newest retail concept.

Located at the upper ground atrium of Forum Robinsons, Old Baguio Market offers popular brands from northern Luzon such as Vizco's Cakes, Good Shepherd, Chocolate de Batirol, Baguio Country Club, and Victoria Bakery.

Also showcased at the new retail space are products from:

- Accents and Petals

- Adeti's Enterprise

- Baguio Family

- Baguio Vegetables

- Carol Lines Ethnic and Fashion Accessories

- Dulche

- Easter Weaving Room

- Ellebanna Aklang Handicrafts

- Everything is Pine Manufacturing

- Highland Women's Multipurpose Coop

- Ibay's Silver Smith

- Kinwa Etnika Handicrafts

- Mayat-an Handicrafts

- Mommy La Food Products

- Mondiguing Furniture

- Nardas

- Natural Metaphors Body Products

- Tam-awan Village

- Tantamco's Fine Products

- Teahouse Restaurant and Bakeshop

- ZTR Garlic Products

Old Baguio Market will be open until March 1 next year.

Baguio reopened its doors to tourists from Luzon last October in a bid to jumpstart recovery of the COVID-19-battered tourism industry.

Last November, it kicked off Ibagiw 2020, the third edition of the city's month-long creative festival.

