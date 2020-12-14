Ivana Alawi, Raffy Tulfo top Yahoo searches in PH for 2020

MANILA -- YouTube star Ivana Alawi and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo are the most searched celebrities on Yahoo Philippines for 2020.
Alawi, who reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube after just one year, topped the Most Searched Female Personalities list, beating both local and international stars.
The male counterpart of the list was dominated by Tulfo who listens to various complaints and tries to resolve them on his popular YouTube channel.
Last May, Alawi appeared on Tulfo's show, where she was pranked with a complaint about expired goods supposedly donated by the actress.
She trended on social media as the prank was a success, causing her to be in tears at one point until Tulfo finally came clean.
Check out the rest of Yahoo Philippines' top searches under its Year in Review below:
TOP NEWS TERMS/NEWSMAKERS
- Taal Volcano
- Kobe Bryant
- United States Presidential Election
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Bayanihan Act 2020
- Donald Trump
- Francis Leo Marcos
- George Floyd
- Kim Jong Un
- Kenny Rogers
MOST SEARCHED FEMALE CELEBRITIES
- Ivana Alawi
- Sarah Geronimo
- Catriona Gray
- Bea Alonzo
- Son Ye Jin
- Vanessa Bryant
- Nadine Lustre
- Kim Chiu
- Angel Locsin
- KC Concepcion
MOST SEARCHED MALE PERSONALITIES
- Raffy Tulfo
- Hyun Bin
- Fernando Poe Jr.
- Marcelito Pomoy
- Manny Pacquiao
- Lee Min Ho
- Robin Padilla
- Kai Sotto
- Park Seo Joon
- Ji Chang Wook
MOST SEARCHED MOVIES AND TV SHOWS
- Crash Landing on You
- Encantadia
- TV Patrol
- America's Got Talent
- Frozen 2
- Wowowin
- The World of the Married
- Ang Probinsyano
- 365 Days
- Parasite
MOST SEARCHED EVENTS
- NBA (2019-20 season)
- PBA Philippine Cup
- Australia Open
- 2020 MLB Season
- French Open
- Formula 1
- NFL
- UFC
- US Open
- PGA Championship
POPULAR SEARCHES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS IN PH
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus Philippines
- Covid 19 symptoms
- Covid 19 update worldwide
- Covid 19 vaccine
- Covid 19 tracker
- Quarantine
- Pandemic
- Lockdown
- Coronavirus Italy
