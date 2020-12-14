Ivana Alawi, Raffy Tulfo top Yahoo searches in PH for 2020

Ivana Alawi (left) and Raffy Tulfo. Photos from @ivanaalawi and @raffytulfoinaction on Instagram

MANILA -- YouTube star Ivana Alawi and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo are the most searched celebrities on Yahoo Philippines for 2020.

Alawi, who reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube after just one year, topped the Most Searched Female Personalities list, beating both local and international stars.

The male counterpart of the list was dominated by Tulfo who listens to various complaints and tries to resolve them on his popular YouTube channel.

Last May, Alawi appeared on Tulfo's show, where she was pranked with a complaint about expired goods supposedly donated by the actress.

She trended on social media as the prank was a success, causing her to be in tears at one point until Tulfo finally came clean.

Check out the rest of Yahoo Philippines' top searches under its Year in Review below:

TOP NEWS TERMS/NEWSMAKERS

Taal Volcano Kobe Bryant United States Presidential Election Rodrigo Duterte Bayanihan Act 2020 Donald Trump Francis Leo Marcos George Floyd Kim Jong Un Kenny Rogers

MOST SEARCHED FEMALE CELEBRITIES

Ivana Alawi Sarah Geronimo Catriona Gray Bea Alonzo Son Ye Jin Vanessa Bryant Nadine Lustre Kim Chiu Angel Locsin KC Concepcion

MOST SEARCHED MALE PERSONALITIES

Raffy Tulfo Hyun Bin Fernando Poe Jr. Marcelito Pomoy Manny Pacquiao Lee Min Ho Robin Padilla Kai Sotto Park Seo Joon Ji Chang Wook

MOST SEARCHED MOVIES AND TV SHOWS

Crash Landing on You Encantadia TV Patrol America's Got Talent Frozen 2 Wowowin The World of the Married Ang Probinsyano 365 Days Parasite

MOST SEARCHED EVENTS

NBA (2019-20 season) PBA Philippine Cup Australia Open 2020 MLB Season French Open Formula 1 NFL UFC US Open PGA Championship

POPULAR SEARCHES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS IN PH

Coronavirus update Coronavirus Philippines Covid 19 symptoms Covid 19 update worldwide Covid 19 vaccine Covid 19 tracker Quarantine Pandemic Lockdown Coronavirus Italy

