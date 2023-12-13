LOOK: 'Dark horse' Kaila Estrada slays in fashion shoot

Kaila Estrada poses for Preview. Instagram/@previewph

MANILA -- Kaila Estrada literally posed with horses in her cover shoot for a local fashion magazine, which dubbed her as "the dark horse we didn't see coming."

Coming on the heels of her breakthrough performance in the top-rating series "Linlang," the actress is Preview's cover star for the month of December.

She was accompanied by two horses named Dime and Abraham in the shoot, which took place in a rice paddy in the middle of Plaridel, Bulacan.

Check out her photos and videos below:

In her interview with Preview, Estrada said entering the showbiz industry is something that she wanted to do on her own, as opposed to depending on her celebrity connections.

The daughter of screen veterans Janice de Belen and John Estrada, however, is not one to forget her privilege.

"I really am trying to create a name for myself, and I'm trying to establish myself. I'm trying to show people that I have something to offer other than just being a nepo baby. I'm trying my best to carve my own path," she said.