LOOK: Beauty queen Venus Raj is now married

MANILA -- Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend, North Orillan.

Photos of their wedding which was held on December 12 in Pasig were uploaded online by their guests.

Raj looked stunning wearing her white wedding gown made by designer Francis Libiran.

On Instagram, photographer Pat Dy uploaded snaps taken from the couple's special day.

Before their wedding, Raj shared a video announcing her wedding with Orillan on December 12. In her previous post, Raj also shared their pre-wedding photos.

Raj is best known for placing fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010. This started the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

This ended in 2022 with Celeste Cortesi's non-placement, with Michelle Dee bringing the country back in the semis this year with her Top 10 finish.