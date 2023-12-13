Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao hold the blessing of their new home in General Santos City. Instagram/@jinkeepacquiao

Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, were joined by family and friends at the blessing of their new home in General Santos City.

Jinkee gave a glimpse of their celebration in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday. "House dedication. Thank you, Lord, for everything!" she said.

The newly built house has a spacious living area, an indoor shooting range, and a pool, among others.

Check out Jinkee's posts below:

Jinkee first gave a sneak peek of their General Santos mansion in February.

Over the years, the public has seen their many properties, not just in General Santos but also in Sarangani province, Forbes Park in Makati, and Los Angeles, California.