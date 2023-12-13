Choral festival, tampok sa Paskong Pinoy 2023 sa Norway

OSLO - Daan-daan ang dumalo sa taunang Paskong Pinoy 2023 na inorganisa ng Philippine Embassy sa Norway.

Limang grupo ang nagsama-sama sa gabi ng Choral Festival kabilang ang choir mula sa Seventh-Day Adventist church, Filadelfia International church, Jesus is Lord church (JIL) Norway, St. Johannes church choir at St. Joseph The Worker Parish Hønefoss.

‘’This is a choral festival of Filipino choirs from the various churches in Oslo and neighbouring areas. This is a celebration of Christmas with the tradition in the Philippines as we start an early celebration and it is also a platform for several Christian churches to come together through their music, through their choirs come together and celebrate with the Filipino community,” sabi ni Ambassador Enrico Fos, Philippine Embassy sa Norway.

Hindi lang puro kantahan ang tampok sa Paskong Pinoy 2023, hindi siyempre mawawala ang Pinoy food na ibinida sa kanilang food bazar. At may pa-raffle din para sa mga dumalo. ‘’This is the season for Christmas and I enjoyed my stay here at this event of Paskong Pinoy.

"The reason why I am here is to be part of the Filipino community and I want to enjoy it with you, so thank you for the opportunity for me to come here to celebrate with you tonight,” sabi ni Daniel Tran Huynh, pulitiko sa Oslo.

“Napakasaya na pakinggan namin ang songs at nagkita-kita kami at nagkakilala at kahit papaano, parang nasa Pilipinas kami ngayong Pasko,” sabi ni Dana Conopio- Ritos, Pinay sa Oslo.

Sa gitna ng kasayahan, may pangako pang binitawan si Ambassador Fos.

‘’Hopefully, we will have another Paskong Pinoy next year, Paskong Pinoy 2024, which is much bigger, livelier and a lot more fun and a lot more raffle prizes to be given to the lucky winners,” sabi ni Fos.

Para sa mga dumalo, sapat nang maipagdiwang ang Paskong Pinoy sa piling ng mga kababayan.

