Hannah Arnold struts in swimsuit once again, this time as one of the Top 15 candidates of Miss International 2022. Screengrab from Miss International livestream

(UPDATED) Hannah Arnold has made it to the second round of the Miss International 2022 pageant.

The Philippine representative entered the Top 15 of the competition, which kicked off Tuesday afternoon at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

She joins candidates from France, Finland, New Zealand, Germany, Cabo Verde, Peru, Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Canada, Dominican Republic, Spain, Northern Marianas, and United Kingdom.

Arnold is aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

She had to wait for more than a year for her turn on the global stage as Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 pageants due to the pandemic.

A forensic science graduate, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen has been using her platform to put a spotlight on science.

