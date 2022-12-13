Hannah Arnold's Miss International journey has come to an end.

The Philippine representative failed to make it to the Top 8 of the 2022 edition of Miss International at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Tuesday.

Still in the running are candidates from Dominican Republic, Cabo Verde, Germany, Jamaica, Colombia, Spain, Canada, and Peru.

Arnold was aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

She had to wait for more than a year for her turn on the global stage as Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 pageants due to the pandemic.

A forensic science graduate, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen has been using her platform to put a spotlight on science.

