Beatrice Gomez marks anniversary of Miss Universe stint

Beatrice Gomez during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. Menahem Kahana, AFP/File

Exactly a year ago, Beatrice Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen marked the anniversary of her stint on the global pageant stage on Tuesday, sharing photos from the competition on her Instagram page.

These included her Miss Universe headshot, her evening gown and national costume, and some of her fellow candidates, including reigning titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

"Happy anniversary, Miss Universe!" she said in the caption.

Sandhu could not help but leave a comment on her post as she reminisced her moments with the Filipina beauty queen. "Bea!" she said.

To which Gomez replied: "Happy anniversary, our queen! You made such a wonderful reign. We are so proud of you! We love you!"

After her Miss Universe stint, Gomez went on to pursue a career in hosting, on top of continuing her studies, modeling stints, and advocacy projects.

The next Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, United States in January next year, with Celeste Cortesi representing the Philippines.

