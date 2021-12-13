Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Instagram: @sushmitasen47, @missuniverse

Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen believes the crowning of her compatriot Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as the 2021 titlist is “destined.”

In congratulating Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe 2021, Sen specified the number of years since India last took home the title, and the new winner’s age.

Addressing Sandhu, Sen wrote: “Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined).”

While Sen did not mention it, her followers pointed out that Sandhu also happens to be the titlist for the year 2021, making the numeral coincidence three-fold.

India’s most recent Miss Universe titlist before Sandhu is Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who was crowned in 2000.

Bhupathi, like Sen, brought up the long wait for India, in her congratulatory message for Sandhu.

“Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!” she tweeted.

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Sen, in her greeting, also told Sandhu: “May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform Miss Universe will provide you… May you reign supreme!”

Sen, who is now a popular Bollywood actress, was crowned in the Philippines when the pageant was held here in 1994. She has since repeatedly said the country holds a special place in her heart. In 2016, she returned to Manila as one of the judges for the 65th edition of Miss Universe.